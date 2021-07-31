Virar: Former bank manager kills bank staff, injures cashier while attempting to loot bank loot

In a shocking incident, where a 'debt-ridden'ex-manager of a private bank in Virar allegedly killed the present ma=anager of the same branch on Thursday. The cashier of the bank was also injured in the attack.

The incident took place at a bank in Virar, Mumbai around 7:30 pm on Thursday.The ex-manager allegedly entered the bank when all the staff had left for the day except bank manager Yogita Vartak (34) and cashier Shweta Devrukh (32).

As per reports, ex-manager had entered the bank with an intention of robbing money. As he was ex-manager he was aware of all the details of the bank safe and locker.

According to police, the accused threatened the staff after entering the bank. The ex-manager forcefully entered the Yogita Vartak's office, cashier tried to stop him. However, the accused attacked Vartak with a knife. He also stabbed cashier Shweta.

After some time people noticed some commotion inside the bank and they caught the accused and called police. The police then arreested the accused. The police found Vartak lying motionless in a pool of blood inside the bank, while her colleague Shweta was badly injured.

Vartak was admitted to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. While, Shweta was admitted to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

As per sources the accused was debt-ridden and she had taken Rs 1 crore loan which he was unable to pay. Therefore he conspired to loot this bank.

A case has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) at Virar police station.