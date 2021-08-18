Ward boy uses electrical grinder to remove metal ring stuck on 14-year-old's finger, booked

In a shocking incident, a ward boy from a private hospital was booked for using a electric grinder to remove a metal ring stuck to a 14 year old boy's finger. The incident took place in Thane and the boy might lose his finger, said the police.

The family of the boy said that when the metal ring got stuck to the teen's finger, they rushed him to the hospital for treatment. But the doctor there sent them back by only giving the boy with first aid and told them that he would operate the boy tomorrow.



However, the ward boy of the hospital came to their house to remove the stuck ring. The ward boy used electrical grinder to remove the ring which damaged the boy's finger.

As per the Naupada police in Thane, the incident took place in the month of June, however the FIR was registered on August 16 based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s relatives.

Although the ring was removed from boy's finger, but he suffered a lot of medical complications after the ward boy used electrical grinder. The boy is still in hospital under going treatment for his injuries. Doctors also suspect that the boy's finger might have got gangrene.

“We have registered an FIR against the ward boy and our probe is on to ascertain why the ward boy was asked to perform surgery. We will be questioning the doctors and the hospital staffers,” said a police officer.