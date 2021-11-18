Western Railways to allow passengers with 2nd class tickets to travel in AC trains

Local train services in Mumbai, which were heavily affected by the corona, are now well on track. Now Western Railway has taken a big step to attract passengers to AC trains in Mumbai's local service. According to the decision taken by Western Railway on an experimental basis, non-AC or second class passengers will now be able to travel on AC trains. If they do, they will not have to pay any penalty. Also monthly pass holders will be able to travel through this AC local. However, passengers will have to pay the difference in fare during the journey.

Western Railway has taken this decision to increase the number of passengers in AC train. The AC train was started in 2017. However, the train is still not getting the desired response from the passengers. Alok Kansal, general manager, Western Railway, said the decision was taken to divert more passengers to Western Railway. He said testing of the experiment would begin within a month. Detailed information will be given to the passengers soon.

At present, tickets for AC locals between Churchgate and Virar range from a minimum of Rs 65 to a maximum of Rs 220. The Kansal further said that the rounds of AC locals will also be extended in the coming days. The WR has four air-conditioned rakes, of which only two trains are in operation at present. The trains make 12 rounds in a day; eight more rounds have been sanctioned.