When Nitin Gadkari demolished his father-in-law's house

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway connecting two major cities. Gadkari also addressed a function in Sohna, Haryana. Gadkari, who is outspoken, has told a story of his life. He has told what he did when his father-in-law's house caused obstruction in the construction of the road.

Nitin Gadkari said, "I was just married then. My father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road. The house was located in Ramtek. So razed the house of my father-in-law's with bulldozed without giving my wife any idea and completed the road work. However, Gadkari did not say what happened in the house after this.

On the toll, Nitin Gadkari said, "If you want better facilities, you have to pay." He gave the example that weddings are held in the open, but it also costs money. The ministry's budget for the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway is only Rs 1 lakh crore. However, we are building a road worth Rs 15 lakh crore. "If we are taking money from investors, then we also have to pay them back," Gadkari said.

Two to three smart cities can be built near Gurugram on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Roads in any country need to be good.