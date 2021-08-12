Why no leader of Maharashtra could become PM? check out Nitin Gadkari's reply

Discussions are going on in political circles on various issues across the country. In addition, the issue of the Prime Minister and the President's post is now being discussed. Since independence, no leader in Maharashtra has been able to become the Prime Minister. Union Road Development Minister Nitin Gadkari was asked about this. Replying to this, Gadkari has made a suggestive statement.

We are entering the seventies of the country's independence. But Nitin Gadkari was asked why no leader of Maharashtra has become the Prime Minister of the country in seventy five years. "On this, I do not think that Maharashtra should become the Prime Minister. The right person to develop the country including Maharashtra should be the Prime Minister. So whatever his caste, religion, creed and state. If a Marathi man has that qualification, then he will be the Prime Minister. He will get that opportunity," said Nitin Gadkari.