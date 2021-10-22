Winter arrives in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar records 14.8 degrees celsius

While Mumbai city and suburbs are sweating with the October heat, on the other hand, the state is experiencing arrival of winter in some parts. The minimum temperature in most districts, especially in Pune, was recorded at around 16 degrees Celsius, which is expected to drop further around Diwali. Mahabaleshwar has become the coldest tourist destination in the state with a temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Pune, Shivajinagar, Pashan, Rajgurunagar, Talegaon and nearby areas was recorded at around 16 degrees. In addition, the minimum temperature in most districts of western Maharashtra and Marathwada has dropped significantly to around 16 to 18 degrees. Even though it is hot during the day, cool breeze is giving relief to the citizens at night. Cold winds are blowing in the evening and it will intensify.

In Central Maharashtra, the minimum temperature in sparse places has increased slightly compared to the average. In Vidarbha and Marathwada, the minimum temperature has dropped in sparse places. The rest of the state has recorded minimum temperature averages.

Oct. 22 : Rains are likely in sparse places in Konkan. The weather will remain dry in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Oct. 23 : Rain will fall in sparse places in Konkan. The weather will remain dry in Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Oct. 24-25 : Dry weather in Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.