Witness in Aryan Khan drugs case Kiran Gosavi will surrender in Lucknow ?

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, has been arrested by NCB after it raided cruise drug party. Currently, this case is very popular in Maharashtra. Kiran Gosavi, who was made an independent witness by the NCB, was found to be absconding. News that Kiran Gosavi will surrender went viral on Monday night.

Now the Kiran Gosavi case has taken a different turn. Sources related to Gosavi have released an audio clip. In which Gosavi is interacting with a police officer from Uttar Pradesh. No one has confirmed this alleged audio clip. In this audio clip which is going viral on social media, Gosavi says, I want to get there, I am Kiran Gosavi, I want to surrender. Then the police officer asks why are you here?

On this Gosavi said that at present this is the police station closest to me. Then the police officer says, no, you can't surrender here. Try the other way. UP police has denied the claim on this audio clip. On the other hand, Madiyaon police inspector Manoj Singh said, "I have not received any call in this regard yet." I don't know. Although police are refusing to provide information related to Gosavi, the atmosphere outside the Madiyaon police station is giving a different signal.

Kiran Gosavi was present during the raid on the Mumbai cruise. Gosavi was also present when Aryan Khan was brought to the NCB office. Photos and videos of Gosavi with Aryan Khan, who is said to be an independent witness, are going viral on social media. According to media reports, Kiran Gosavi will soon surrender before the Lucknow police. News 18 has reported that Gosavi, while talking to the media, has no confidence in the Maharashtra Police and his life is in danger.

Kiran Gosavi, who was booked for fraud in Pune, had been missing for several days. He appeared before the media on Monday. He said the allegations made by independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the drugs case were false and baseless. Sail had claimed that a deal of Rs 25 crore had been struck to free Shah Rukh Khan's son. It was also said that Sameer Wankhede would get 8 crore out of it. Prabhakar Sail is Kiran Gosavi's bodyguard.