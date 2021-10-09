Woman raped and passengers robbed on Pushpak Express between Igatpuri-Kasara station

A woman was raped on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train. The shocking incident took place between Igatpuri and Kasara stations. The railway police have arrested the two in the case and all eyes are now on what action will be taken next.

According to preliminary information, the robbery took place on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express around 8 pm on Friday. Seven to eight robbers entered the express and robbed the passengers. 15 to 20 passengers were robbed in the train. The Pushpak Express reached Igatpuri station around 6 pm on Friday. The train was coming from Igatpuri station towards Mumbai when it left Igatpuri station and reached near the tunnel. As the train was slow at that time, seven to eight people boarded the train. They started beating the passengers.

All these robbers were snatching mobiles and money from the passengers. They started beating the resisting passengers. The robbers had fighters and belts in their hands. Many passengers were robbed by these robbers. However, 15 to 20 passengers have come forward so far. Shockingly, the robbers started molesting a traveling woman. Police also said that the 20-year-old girl was raped. Some brave passengers caught the two robbers. As soon as the train reached Kalyan station, the police arrested the robbers. Preliminary information is that two robbers are in Kalyan custody while the police are searching for the remaining accused. The Kalyan GRP and the Kalyan Railway Crime Branch are investigating the matter. This incident has once again put the safety of railway passengers at stake.

