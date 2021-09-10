65 MNM cyclist to participate in 200 km ride

Nagpur, Sept 10

As many as 65 athletes from Miles N Milers Sports Academy will be participating in 200 km cycle ride to be organised on Sunday by Nagpur Randonneurs. These athletes have been training under Dr Amit Samarth who is Director of Miles N Milers Sports Academy.

The cyclists have been following systematic strength training and cycling endurance program for the last three months to become physically fit to cycle 200 km in 13 hrs on. These athletes have followed the training program regularly and have also followed healthy food habits under the guidance of Dr Amit Samarth, who is city's known Cyclist, Bicycle Mayor and also coaches people all across the country for cycling and Ironman.

Miles N Milers have contributed more than 25 percent of riders who are riding 200 km Centenary Celebration Ride organized by Nagpur Randonneur.