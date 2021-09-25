66 KDKCE students participate in cycle rally

Nagpur, Sept 25

As many as 66 students of KDK College of Engineering participated in the cycle rally that was taken out on the occasion of Car Free Day.

More than 500 cyclists participated in the event that was organised by Miles N Millers. The students were supported and encouraged by the principal of the college Dr DP Singh, KDKCE and vice-principal Dr. AM Badar.

The students participated in the event under the guidance of sports department of KDKCE, Nagpur and their mentors, Dr. S. R. Ikhar , Prof. D Y Ghadge as well as the student coordinators Tushar Paul and Anshul Ganorkar. Besides all this proper safety precautions were taken during the complete rally by the students, as the cycle helmets and masks were made mandatory. The cycle rally was led by the Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B. Another important personality who brought this event to great success was Dr. Amit Samrath who is the founder of India Pedals, director of MNM Endurance Sports Academy, Ambassador for Nagpur Metro for Cycling. Dr. Samrath acted as a great example for the youth, of how to bring a positive and healthy change in our surrounding. The rally was jointly organised by Maha Metro, Nagpur Municipal, Nagpur Police, Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation, Mils and Milers , Cycle for Change, India Pedals, Laughter Rides and Runners.