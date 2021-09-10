‘Adopting dual system will prove beneficial for MSMEs of Nagpur’

President of MIA Hingna CG Shegaonkar welcomed all the dignitaries and industrialists present. He gave a brief overview of the local industrial ecosystem and the needs-demands as per the current situation. P M Parlewar gave an introduction about the SINADE India project and the proposed desired outcomes from the project. He explained how local industries will be benefitted by partnering with Bfz, which is one of the largest German training providers. This will greatly help local industries bridge the demand-supply gap in terms of trained manpower and adaption to advanced technologies, which in turn will not only help a particular industry but a complete industrial cluster. Total 25 industries will be selected out of the many industrial areas of Nagpur after a proper scrutiny.

Dinesh Rai explained about the model of SINADE India and the flexibility that it offers to industries as he told that the local industries have to only bear the cost of travel and the rest of the expenses will be funded by German Federal Government via the Ministry of Education and Scientific Research (BMBF). Jens Kayser explained in detail about the SINADE project and how it has been planned and will be implemented in a time-bound manner.

The dignitaries earlier visited two companies in MIDC Hingna .

Mr. Arunachalam Karthikeyan, who is heading various projects in association with German counterparts in India, spoke about the benefits that these programs offer and termed it as a boon for the local ecosystem. CG Shegaonkar proposed the vote of thanks and assured to render all the support for this project.