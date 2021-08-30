Agrawal successfully completes 24 hrs Stadium Run

Nagpur, Aug 30

City's Ashish Agrawal ran 123.2 kms in 24 hour at Stadium Run held in Mumbai and organised NEB Sports. It was his 3rd live event for the year 2021. He is the first person from Central India to do so.

The inspiration to run a 24 hour run at the stadium occurred after his successful journey of the 12 hour run at same venue in March earlier this year.

Agrawal, the co-founder of Nagpur Runners and Riders said, " Our dreams fulfil when we work on them. Quite frankly, I did not prepare the way I wanted to due to humid weather during the past few months. I had signed up for this 24 hour stadium run after a detailed discussion with Mitesh Rambhia, Kumar Ajwani and Adv. Ekta Awachar."

As per Agrawal, It was fun event when we as runners get to test our limits & set goals to better each year. The air had cooled down after sunset but the humidity & heat earlier made the run tougher with every kilometer.

There were over 1800 participants in individual and team relays. Other categories of the run were 12 hours individual, 12 hour team relay, 24 hr team relay & 100 Km Individual run.

The run gives runners an adrenaline rush with Mumbaikars cheering as spectators for each participant. The event at Wings Sports Centre, Reclamation, Bandra West in Mumbai is the source for the top 4 runners to qualify for IAU 24 Hour World Championship.

Agrawal Thanked his coach Dr Sunil Kapgate (Jai Athletics Club) & Dr. Kevin Agrawal (Akhada Performance Studio) who trained him mentally & physically, his running partners Kalyani Satija, Soodesh Jhawar, Sandeep Maheshwari & all members of NRR for making his dream come true.