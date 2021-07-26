Aniruddha slams unbeaten ton against Faiz's Lisburn

Vidarbha's Aniruddha Chore once again excelled and scored an unbeaten century in NCI League One-Day Cricket Tournament at Belfast in Ireland.

Riding on his century, North Down drubbed Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal's Lisburn by nine wickets.

Batting first Lisburn scored 188 in 47.2 overs. Faiz Fazal scored highest 67 in 71 balls hitting four boundaries and two sixes. In reply, North Down achieved the target in 29 overs losing just one wicket. Opener Aniruddha chore slammed unbeaten 121 in just 105 balls hitting 17 boundaries. along with skipper Alister, he made 142 run partnership for the opening wicket and laid solid foundation. Aniruddha was declared man-of-the-match. This is the third century of him in the tournament. Earlier he scored 140 not out and 113 runs.

Scores in brief

Lisburn 188 (F Fazal 67, D Simpson 27, J Waite 25, P Davison 4-56, P Eakin 3-29)

North Down 192-1 (29 overs, A Shields 47, A Chore 121 not out)

North Down beat Lisburn by 9 wickets