Apoorva, Akshay excel as Orange thrash Sky Blue

Riding on Apoorva Wankhede's half-century (69, 45b, 4x4, 5x4) and Akshay Karnewar's all-around performance, Team Orange thrashed Team Sky Blue by a massive margin of 101 runs in Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) at Jamtha Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first Team Orange piled up 192 for six in 20 overs. Thanks to Wankhede for his srokeful half-century. He was well supported by Akshay Karnewar who scored 34 in 24 balls hitting three sixes. Young Kshitij Dahiya and Yash Rathod contributed 19 runs each. For Team Sky Blue, Ravi Jangid claimed three wickets for 38 runs.

In reply, Sky Blue lost their wickets at regular intervals and they were bowled out for a paltry 91 in 16.4 overs. Only Rishabh Rathod ( 29, 24b, 3x4) showed some resistance. Nayan Chavan (16), Yash Rathod and Siddhesh Neral (10) got starts but failed to capitalised. For Orange, Akshay Karnewar (3 for 18) was the most successful bowlers. Abhishek Chourasia (2 for 16) also bowled well. Akshay Karnewar of Team Orange was declared man-of-the-match.

In another match, Team Yellow recorded 54-run victory over Team Blue. Batting first Team Yellow scored 179 for five in 20 overs. Opener Aniruddha Choudhary top-scored with (40, 17b, 8x4, 1x6). His openign partner Avesh Shaikh too batted well and scored 38 hitting four boundaries. Yash Kadam (32, 19b, 2x4, 2x6)a and Manish Ahuja (30, 28b, 4x4) were other main scorers. For Team Blue, Nachiket Parande and Shantanu Chikhale claimed two wickets each.

In reply, Team Blue were all out for 125 in 19.4 overs. Urvesh Patel played an unbeaten knock of 34. Captain Shalash Shrivastava (19) Satyam Bhoyar (14) managed to cross the double figures but that was not enough.

For Yellow, Mehul Raikwar (3 for 43) was the main wicket taker. Aditya Thakre, Akshay Dullarwar and Ganesh Bhosale too bowled well and got two each. Dullarwar was declared man-of-the-match.