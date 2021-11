Avyesh shines as host DACSA win by nine wickets

Host Dr Ambedkar College Cricket Academy (DACSA) drubbed Nagpur Cricket Academy (NCA) by nine wickets in Dr R Krishnakumar Memorial Under-13 Floodlight Inter-Club Cricket Tournament at Dr Ambedkar College ground, Deekshabhoomi on Wednesday.

Batting first NCA scored 122 for four in 25 overs. Middle-order batsman Saish Bhise (48, 44b, 3x4, 1x6) was the top scorers. Yash Pawar (23), Atharva Patel and Aryan Rathod (18 each) were other scorers.

For DACSA, Palash Khandekar and Jayesh Kumbhare got one wicket each.

In reply, DACSA, achieved the target losing just one wicket in 25.5 overs. Thanks to Avyesh Bhiwapurkar who played an unbeaten knock of 63 in 59 balls hitting ten boundaries. Opener Palsh Khandekar too batted well and scored 48. His knock was studded with five boundaries.