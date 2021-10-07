Bharat, Vishesh, Prerna, Ishan excel

Nagpur, Oct 7

Bharat Mesawat along with Vishesh Bhingare, Prerna Chaple and Ishan Pande excelled in the Open Water Aquatic Championship that was conducted by Shark Aquatic Sporting Association at Ambazari lake.

Many swimmers in the age group of 6,8,10,12,14,50 and above 50 years participated in the event.

In long distance events, Abhinav Gudhe and Bhakti Thepekar stood first , among boys and girls respectively.

In 1-km distance event Ishan Pande and Vinanti Bhingare achieved first position, in under 12 years boys and girls section respectively.

In below 14 years age group, Vishesh Bhingare and Prerna Chaple excelled among boys and girls respectively.

Bharat Mesawat secured first position in the below 25 years age group clocking 12. 47 sec.

In below 50 yrs age group Tushar Kawre achieved the first position. In

In 25 meter distance event Purvi Devtale gained the first position in 6 years age group. In dog paddling event below 8 years group, Anushka Dwivedi stood first among girls.

In the below 10 years age group, Viraj Bhingare stood first whereas in below 12 years group, Ishan Pande secured first place. .

In 25 mtr. below 14 years category, Vishesh Bhingare and Prerna Chaple Stood first among boys and girls respectively Aroshi Dubey also stood first in the same event. In the below 50 years age group 50 M event Neelam Devtale claimed the gold medal

Also in below 80 years age group Mangesh Moon got the first position as well as Ishwari Pande the blind swimmer, also got the first position in 12 yrs age group 50 mtr event.

In below 25 years age group 50 mtr event Virendra fuleriya stood first.

During prize distribution function all the swimmers were given certificates at the hands of MLA Vikas Thakre, Ultra cyclist Dr. Amit Samarth, mallakhamb coach Pradeep Keche, veteran swimmer Prabhakar Sathe and Bhojraj Meshram. NIS coach Sanjay Batwe conducted the proceedings while Prakash Nikam proposed a vote of thanks.