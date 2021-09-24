Big boost for state chess fraternity

Nagpur, Sept 24

After long legal between two factions of All India Chess Federation (AICF) come to an end, now the federation is concentrating on development of chess in the country. In a major boost to the affiliated state associations, the AICF has decided to train two arbiters, two organizers and four players in each district of the country.

The decision was taken during the Central Council and Special General Body meeting of All India Chess Federation held at Jaipur on Thursday.

During the meeting AICF allocated Rs 50 lakh for this grass-root level project of training two arbiters, two organizers and four players in each district of the country.

The secretary of Maharashtra Chess Association Niranjan Godbole has welcomed the decision of AICF. While talking to Lokmat Times he said, “ AICF has taken good step for the development of chess in the country. The proposal is at the initial stage and its modalities are yet to be decided. The AICFl has to implement this project thru respective state associations and we are ready for that, he said.

Godbole said the main idea behind this project is to develop the game where it is not much popular. “ In Maharashtra, there are some districts where chess is not much popular. Those districts have neither players, organisers or arbiters and if the AICF project is being implemented in such districts, then it will be very beneficial for them”, he said.

About arbiters, Godbole said, “ As far as Maharashtra is concerned we have substantial arbiters than other states. But still, I feel there is a need for more arbiters. In our state, the chess activities are restricted to some cities only due to lack of organisers and trained arbiters. If the arbiters and organisers are trained in these areas then tournaments will automatically increase in the state”, he said. Godbole said recently MCA conducted one camp for arbiters and more than 150 budding arbiters participated in it.

Chess in School project to be implemented

To popularise the game in the schools the AICF has also decided to implement 'Chess In School' project on a large scale. Elaborating it Godbole said, “ AICF is thinking to implement this project at All-India level. In past, we had introduced this concept in Maharashtra but then due to disaffiliation of state association, this project was hampered. Now we will get the boost to introduce it again”. Godbole also informed that AICF is pondering to prepare the syllabus in the local language of the state units and FIDE has also approved it.

Good move: international arbiter Bansod

City's international arbiter Swapnil Bansod has appreciated the move of AICF to train two arbiters in each district. “ In metro cities we have arbiters but at district places, we lack qualified arbiters. That is the reason why there are not much chess activities in some districts. If the AICF produces the arbiters in such places, then it will help to develop the game at such places also”.