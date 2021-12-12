Big win for Golden Amravati, Pharma XI

The tournament is organised by Royal Cricket Association. Batting first, Golden Amravati posted 123 for three wickets in 8 overs. Two-down batsman Govind Singh cracked 65 runs from 19 deliveries while Samir Khan added 48 from 22 balls. For Choudhary Contractor, Prashant Nimje and Nilesh Thakre took a wicket each. In reply, Choudhary Contractor managed 42 for six in eight overs. Avinash Shinde scored 13 for Choudhary Contractor. For the winners, Govind Singh took three wickets and Ajit took two.

In another match, Pharma XI beat Assorted XI by five wickets. Mukhtar Ahmed and Avesh Khan scored 26 and 25 runs respectively as they posted 70 from eight overs for Pharma. Sumit Baniya took two wickets for Assorted XI.

Assorted XI, chasing the target of 71, managed 65 for six. Stanley Peter (23) and Zaid Ahmed (13) tried hard for Assorted XI. For Pharma XI, Piyush Tharke took three wickets.

Govind Singh of of Golden Amravati and Mukhtar Ahmed of Pharma XI were declared players of their respective matches. In another match, Greener India defeated JA XI by 40 runs. Greener India scored 103 for six in allotted eight overs. Ashish Chakre top scored with 38 runs from 21 balls. Avinash Gupta (21 from 11) and Ayaz Sheikh (21 from 10) were the other scorers. Vishal Bhagat took two wickets for JS XI. In reply, JS XI managed 60 runs only. Raza Tanzil scored 14 while Rohit Naidu scored 12. For the winners, Shubham, Yash Tiwari and Harshal took two wickets each.

Yash Tiwari was named man of the match.