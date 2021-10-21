BIS celebrates World Standards Day

Nagpur, Oct 21

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Nagpur branch office celebrated the World Standards Day 2021 by organizing a technical seminar on the theme 'Shared Vision for a Better World'

Divisional commmissioner Prajakta Lavangare-Verma was the chief

guest on the occasion. She enlightened the audience with her mesmerizing speech on ' Importance of Standards in Industry as well as in our daily routine life'. She also spoke about the issues faced by human race due to dependence of validation of self-worth and other issues faced by administration. She also distributed the girls to the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Vayusena Nagar and Bhartiya Vidya Bhavans, Trimurti Nagar for various competitions organized by BIS on the occasion of World Standard Day 2021.

Scientist and head of BIS Nagpur Vijay Nitnaware welcomed chief guest and other dignitaries. While narrating the programme objective he elaborated the origin of

World Standards Day, the meaning of standards at national and international levels. He also explained the guiding principles and good standardization practices followed at international

level taking into consideration recommendation of WTO-TBT committee in order to minimize trade barriers across the globe.

Piyush M Wasekar read the message from ISO, IEC & ITU and presented a theme paper from BIS.

Head of Civil Engineering Department, of VNIT Dr Y.B Katpatal, spoke about sustainability of system to improve the quality of life. He gave an excellent example of Nagpur Urban Systems

where sustainability is compromised to a large extent as there are different domains that control urban sustainability.

Senior Principal Scientist NEERI Dr R J Krupadam gave a presentation on Standards which should form on environmental matrices to safeguard the environment and public health. He also proposed the need of new standards for plastics and biodegradable plast