Blue, Orange record easy wins

Nagpur, Oct 7

Team Blue and Team Orange recorded easy victories over their opponents in T-20 Cricket Tournament organised by Vidarbha Cricket Association at Jamtha Stadium on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Team Blue defeated Sky Blue by 34 runs.

Batting first Blue posted a challenging tottal of 174 for three in 20 overs. Thanks to openers Ankush Wakode (61*, 57b, 5x4, 2x6) and Satyam Bhoyar (25, 21b, 4x4) who laid solid foundation by making 57 run partnership for first wicket.

Then middle order batsman Kushal Pimpalkar clobbered unbeaten 21-ball 49 hitting three fours and four sixes. Captain Shalabh Shrivastava scored valuable 17. For Sky Blue, R Sanjay took two wickets for 15 runs.

In reply, sky Blue lost their wickets at regular interval and were all out for 140 om 19.2 overs Only skipper Mohit Kale (38), Sourabh Thubrikar (18) and Suniket Bingewar (15) showed some resistance. For Team Blue, Shalab Shrivastava (3 for 6) and Hardik Verma (3 for 28) shared six wickets between them. Shrivastava was declared man of the match.

In another match, Team Orange downed Team Yellow by six wickets.

Batting first Team Yellow scored 120 for eight in 20 overs. Yash Kadam top scored with 32 in 31 balls hitting two boundaries. Akshay Wadkar (19), Aniruddha Choudhary (14) and Akshay Wadkar (19) were main scorers.

For Tema Orange, Praful Hinge ( 2 for 25), Akshay Kernewar (2 for 20) and Akshay Wakhare (2 for 10) were main wicket takers.

In reply, Yash Rathod slammed 37-ball 45 as Team Orange achieved the target sparing six wickets.

Opener Siddhesh Wath (23, 18b, 3x4, 1x6), Siddhhesh Drugwar (25, 17b, 3x4, 1x6) also batted well.

Akshay Karnewar was declared man-of-the-match