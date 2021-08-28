BPL launches an innovative range of consumer electronics

Of late, a lot of time is being spent indoors. For clean cooling throughout the day, customers can now choose from a wide range of BPL ACs with powerful 5ighttech filtration. Also on the offer are anti-bacterial & anti-dust decorative fans, if the customer prefers a soothing flow of fresh air. For those who love food, BPL’s refrigerators with NaturaFresh technology are a boon. Foods stored inside remain fresh and smell fresh too.

With a wide variety of content available across various platforms, customers are demanding TVs that are adaptable and smart. BPL’s new range of 4K Android Smart TVs come with an Edge-to-Edge display and gives the viewer a crystal-clear, bezel-free viewing experience. To help save water, BPL has a wide range of washing machines that use up to 30% less water without compromising on the wash quality. Energy-conscious customers will be delighted with the range of Magic Sensor lights that switch on/off automatically based on human presence. Saving electricity was never this easy! And in case of a power outage, Power-Up Inverter lights are there to the rescue.

Audiophiles are in for a treat with BPL’s range of audio devices with extra-long-hours playing capacity. Apart from this, there is a wide range of small kitchen- & home-appliances, and personal care electronics to choose from.

A comprehensive campaign will be launched across social media, TV, and print to increase customer awareness about the same.

BPL’s products are available across the country through a wide network of local electronic stores, large format stores & modern retail outlets. Customers can shop for the desired product/s by visiting the nearest store and/or on the websites of leading retailers. Special finance offers are available from Bajaj, IDFC, HDFC, and Pine Labs.

BPL has a wide network of service touch-points, covering most pin-codes in India. The company also has a strong team of certified engineers to provide high-quality product support to customers.

BPL products are marketed in India exclusively by Reliance Retail. BPL is a registered trademark of BPL Limited and is used under license by Reliance Retail Limited.