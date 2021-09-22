Cancer-affected former athlete Umaraskar struggling for life

Nagpur, Sept 22

Former national-level athlete of the city Ashish Umaraskar who once had dominated his field is not struggling for life as he is suffering from blood cancer.

Due to cancer, his mother has already lost her leg. While facing one crisis after another, his wife and son are also suffering from the disease. Ashish who is fighting for life needs money for the treatment and he can be recovered if people come forward.

47-year-old Mahal resident Ashish while representing Navmaharashta Krida Mandal (1990-1996) had participated in several inter-school and inter-college competitions. He also won medals at state and inter-university levels. After taking retirement from the sports field, cancer was detected when Ashish was doing a private job to earn a livelihood. Learning about cancer he was shocked. However, he has not lost hope but is bravely facing challenges.

Ashish is suffering from cancer. His 79-year-old mother Vaijayanti's right leg was amputated some years back due to cancer. It is said that "When sorrows come – they come not single spies – but in battalions. An eyesight of Ashish's wife Shraddha and ten-year-old son Kedar has also weakened due to some disease. Ashish has already spent his all savings on his and family members' treatment. At present he is undergoing a treatment at Kalamna hospital and doctor has suggested a bonemarrow transplant which will cost around Rs 20 lakh.

Financially Ashish is not in a position to spend so much a huge amount on treatment. According to doctors, he can be recovered from cancer if people come forward and help him financially. The Navmaharashtra Krida Mandal has appealed to the sportspersons and officials to help Ashish financially.

Details for help

RBL Bank, Ramdaspeth Branch

Account No 309001170966

IFSC Code: RATN0000163

For more details interested can contact on mobile nos. 7774079871, 8208735169.