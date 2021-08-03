'Chronic diseases rise due to Covid among youths'

Nagpur, Aug 3

Covid and the lockdown has affected all our lives drastically, particularly of the school and college-going students. This has led to rise in various chronic or lifestyle diseases among youngsters due to a sedentary lifestyle, improper nutrition, irregular sleep habits, increased levels of stress and other mental issues.

Dr. Roma Sarnaik, a Lifestyle Medicine Physician, specialised in healthy behaviour change counselling has been conducting numerous workshops and webinars for the kids and teenagers throughout the lockdown.

One such webinar was conducted by her for the students pursuing Arts, Science and Commerce at the S. K. Porwal College, Kamptee. This event was organised by the social awareness cell. Principal Dr. M.B. Bagade, convener Dr. Manish Chakravarty, Dr. Rashmi and Dr. Bhoyar, Dr. Indrajit Basu attended the session.

The resource person, Dr. Roma Sarnaik spoke on ;Nutrition and Stress Management during Covid-19 times' and enlightened the students about the link between nutrition, stress and health. She provided easy to follow nutritional and stress management tips for the students and the teachers, especially during covid times.

Dr. Roma asked the students to use the internet and social media to their benefit and understand the pros and cons associated with them. She also described the importance of having vitamins and other supplements on prescription only. The effects of different nutrients on brain health were highlighted. The webinar ended with a vote of thanks from Dr. Sirpurkar.