City dentist Dakshindas brings laurels for Maha in tennis

Associate Professor at Government Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur, Dr Darshan Dakshindas won the men’s doubles crown in the All India Civil Services Tennis Tournament 2020-21 held in New Delhi recently. Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB) conducted the tournament in association with the Government of NCT of New Delhi, under the auspices of Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Department of Sports.

It is for the first time that Maharashtra has won a gold medal in this tournament. A total of four medals have been won by Maharashtra this year.

Dr Darshan Dakshindas claimed gold in men’s open doubles and bronze in mixed doubles. Solapur's Sandhyarani Bandgar begged bronze in mixed doubles and women singles.

It was a tough tournament, especially since players had to follow all Covid-19 SOP protocols and rains were playing spoilsport. Dr Darshan Dakshindas played well and fought hard in men’s singles but lost to the gold medalist Chandril Sood from New Delhi in the semifinals. His partner in men’s open doubles was Laveish Nehra from Jaipur. They beat Hardeep Singh and Dharamvir from Haryana in semiofinals and Rajesh Dahiya and Shubham Gupta from Punjab in the finals.

In the mixed doubles Dr Darshan and Sandhyarani Bandgar defeated Resham Singh and Sonia from Haryana for the Bronze medal.

In the team event, Maharashtra reached the quarterfinals after defeating Uttar Pradesh and Kerala in the initial rounds, but lost to Gujarat in a closely fought quarterfinal.

Dean GDCH Dr Abhay Datarkar and entire staff have congratulated Dr Dakshindas. MSLTA treasurer Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar has hailed his victory. NDHCA president Prafulla Kale has also appreciated the performance of Dakshindas

Dr Darshan Dakshindas trains regularly at Gondwana Club inspite of his busy schedule, and has been the reigning singles champion for Khasdar Krida Mahotsav tennis tournaments held at MSLTA Tennis Academy, Ramnagar. He has been recognized as one of the legends of the sport by the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav organisers. He has been instrumental for creating a sports facility at the GMCH premises last year, so that professors and students can participate in sports, especially lawn tennis. Dr Dakshindas serves on the NDHTA executive committee as a member.