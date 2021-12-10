City mayor Tiwari inaugurates KKM office

Nagpur, Dec

For the daily activities and to manage the affairs for the season 4 of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, the organising committee will start operating from the heart of the city in Sitabuldi.

With an aim to organise the season 4 of this sporting extravaganza the new office was set up at first floor, Glocal Square on Abhyankar Road, SItabuldi. The office and a hall was inaugurated by the hands of city mayor Dayashankar Tiwari on Friday. City MLC’s Nago Ganar and Pravin Datke presided over the function. On the occasion Arjuna Awardee Vijay Munishwar, convener of the organising committee Sandip Joshi, Avinash Thakre and other members of the committee were present.

Piyush Ambulkar conducted the proceedings while Sunil Manekar proposed the vote of thanks. The organising committee members who were present include Nagesh Sahare, Padmakar Charmode, Sambhaji Bhosle, Vivek Awsare, Sachin Deshmukh, Ashfaque SHeikh, Amit Sampat, Satish Wade, Sachin Mathne, Laxmikant Kirpane and Ashish Mukin.