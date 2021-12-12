City's Deshmukh completes R2M successfully, Pedal 1670 km in seven days

Nagpur, Dec 12

Cyclist Milind Deshmukh who originally hails from Nagpur successfully completed first edition of the R2M, a journey of 1670 kms from Kanyakumari to Mumbai in seven days from December 4 to December 10 along with the other 6 participants of the event.

The event is called R2M that is Ride to Mumbai and is organized by Epic Riders Thane, a cycling enthusiasts club. This ride was the first edition of the R2M ride and would be organized every year from different starting points riding upto Mumbai.

Last year December he had successfully done India Gate New Delhi to Gate way of India Mumbai cycle ride also known as the G2G event, a journey of 1460kms in 6 days. He had dedicated that ride to his mother who unfortunately passed away before the advent of covid.

As per him this ride was more challenging as compared to the Delhi to Mumbai ride last year due to the temperature levels as it was more hot in the South and the elevation gain was more. On this ride the total elevation gain was almost 10,000 meters. Personally for him the ride was more challenging as his practice was lesser than last year and thus his fitness level was not upto what he had when he did the G2G last year. These rides test ones endurance levels and the mental toughness apart from achieving certain fitness levels. He intends to take part in such endurance cycling events in future to keep himself fit while pursuing his passion.