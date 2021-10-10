City's Malvika guides Indian women to 3-2 win over Spain

City shuttler Malvika Bansod helped Indian women to beat Spain 3-2 to start to their campaign at the Uber Cup Final on a winning note at Aarhus In Denmark on Sunday.

Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal was forced to retire midway through her opening match but India's young brigade produced a clinical display to notch up a fine victory.

Starting the proceedings for India, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina had to concede her match after losing the first game 20-22 against Spain's Clara Azurmendi as she developed discomfort in her groin area.

However, Malvika Bansod ensured that India quickly recovers from the opening game reversal as she dished out a dominating 21-13 21-15 win over former world No. 20 Beatriz Corrales to bring India at level par with the Spanish team.

Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda then produced an equally impressive display, completely outplaying Spain's Paula Lopez and Lorena Usle 21-10 21-8 as India grabbed a 2-1 lead in the five-match rubber.

In the third singles, Aditi Bhatt gave ample display of her talent during the 21-16 21-14 win over Spain's Ania Setien in the third singles as India sealed the contest 3-1.

India will face Scotland in their second group B match on Tuesday. It was, however, a delightful sight to see the youngsters stepping up. First up was the left-handed Bansod, who produced a superb display, making Corrales run around the court with her angled returns to dominate the proceedings.

The Indian entered the break with an 11-8 lead before grabbing nine game points. She lost two chances before sealing the opening game with a precise net return.

Bansod, who has won Uganda and Lithuanian internationals this year, played some magnificent shots to erase a small deficit early on in the second game and held a 11-5 advantage at the interval.

Corrales tried to come back in the later stages but Bansod grabbed five match points before unleashing a brutal smash to seal the contest.