Convert Mihan-SEZ into autonomous body

Nagpur, Aug 5

The ambitious MIHAN SEZ project has failed to take-off even after 15 years, as no big companies have come and invested in the project. The pace of development is extremely slow, which puts a big question mark on the functioning of the people responsible for its development.

In all these years, the cargo hub also has not been able to take shape. There is a demand from some Vidarbha organisations to make it autonomous or an authority should be formed for its development.

President of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA), Suresh Rathi has said that with Mihan-SEZ becoming autonomous, decisions regarding the project can be taken at the local level. The approval of proposals will also be accelerated. A dedicated team can take decisions in coordination and consultation by holding regular meetings, new units can also come.

Pankaj Mahajan, vice-president of Vidarbha Economic Development Council (VED) said that if the development of Mihan is not happening with the current system, then new suggestions should be considered for this. Either it should be made an authority or VCMD should be seated in Nagpur itself. It would also be better if there is a separate ministry for SEZs.

Implement Baba Kalyani's report

President of Mihan Industries Association (MIA), Manohar Bhojwani said that it is very important to modify the policy of SEZs. The import-export situation here is pathetic. Freight charges have increased seven-eight times. There is a shortage of containers. Export is integral in SEZ. But in the present situation, the SEZ units should be allowed to sell the goods in the local market without duty. This will increase employment. If the recommendations of Baba Kalyani Committee are implemented regarding amendment in the provisions of the SEZ, it will be beneficial for the SEZ. If the creation of an authority for Mihan-SEZ is beneficial, it should also be considered.

Officials are not available

When contacted the vice chairman and managing director of Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC)Deepak Kapoor, regarding the questions related to the development of this big project, there was no response. According to sources, some important proposals related to development are still pending.