‘Corona had far reaching social consequences’

Nagpur, Aug 12

The Corona crisis is like a world war, with far-reaching, social consequences. The pandemic has devastated many families. Around 795 women have lost their husbands, while 1,750 children have lost their parents in the district.

Deputy speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the administration to set up a sub-committee under the district task force to help women and widows who have become lost their bread earners due to corona.

She reviewed the work of various departments during the corona period in the Bachat Bhavan of Collectorate. MLA Dushyant Chaturvedi, MLA Ashish Jaiswal, MLA Manisha Kayande, collector R Vimala, ZP chief executive officer Yogesh Kumbhejkar, district superintendent of police Rakesh Ola, resident deputy collector Jagdish Katkar, NMC additional commissioner Ram Joshi, deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Awhad were present on the occasion.

A task force has been formed at the district level to provide support to the families of those who died due to corona. Those children who have lost one parent or both parents have to be taken care of. Their upbringing, education, financial assistance needs to be streamlined. Children who have been orphaned and where girls are above 10 years of age and below 18 years of age, the possibility of child marriage cannot be ruled out and the administration should take serious cognizance of these children and keep a track on them.

Gorhe also directed the Women and Child Development and police department to conduct regular inspections of such families so that they are not found working anywhere as child labourers.

Widows, children, etc. in the family who died due to corona should be categorised as urban, rural, rural, agricultural dependent family. So that such families can be helped by knowing if they need anything at the farming stage, she added. She said that good work has been done in the district and efforts have been made to make the district corona free.

Some mores suggestions were also made

Regular implementation of all relief schemes to recover from corona’s financial impact and to boost up development process. The report of all these to be submitted by September 12

Construction Workers Board should hold a meet on August 17 & 18 and of domestic workers meet should happen on August 23 & 24

Mineral Development Fund should be used to help all these factors

Antibodies test should be conducted in corona free villages

Accelerate vaccinations

Accelerate worker registrations

Benefits of Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana should be imparted

63 corona free villages

63 villages in Nagpur district have become corona free. Success stories of corona free villages were presented on this occasion. Sarpanch of Khursapar village, Sudhir Gotamare, sarpanch of Kadholi Pranjal Wagh, and Nalini Sherkure and sarpanch of Pipaldhara Gatgram Panchayat narrated the journey towards corona free villages.