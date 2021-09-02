CPS students sweep awards at Oxford Big Read contest

The ‘Big Read’ encouraged primary and secondary students to explore their creative writing skills and enhance their literary talents as they designed book covers and wrote reviews.

The international level competition had three categories viz. Level - 1, Level - 2 and Level - 3 for classes 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9 respectively. The participants were evaluated based on their creativity, imagination, originality of tone and style which was then judged by the literary experts Prakriti Srivastava, Anurima Sen and Utsab Sen. Winners of 2020-2021 and their entries were selected nationally from participating schools of India, the Middle East and Sri Lanka.

The Centre Point Group of Schools has featured as the winner at the National Level. That Centre Point School, Amravati Road Bypass has the highest number of prize winners has added to the celebratory mood! Six of our talented and skillful students have won accolades for their amazing presentations. In Level – 1, Shrish Deb of class IV won the second prize. In Level – 2, Vaishnavi Kumar of Class VII secured the first place. Both Chinmay Gandhalinkar of VI and Dhruv Mor of class V have claimed the second prize. Tanisha Gupta of class VIII bagged the 1st prize and Harshika Bajaj of class IX emerged as the second runner-up in the 3rd category i.e. Level - 3. They now advance as semi-finalists in the global competition in which schools from Turkey, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Pakistan are participating, along with India.

The winners were presented with books and certificates by the Oxford University Press. They were commended for their achievement by the Management of the school, Founder principal and advisor Radhika Mehra, principal, Perveen Cassad, vice-principal Bhakti Bobde and the staff.