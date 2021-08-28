Cyclists & sports organisers felicitated

The cycle rally was organszed by JD Sports Youth Foundation & Nehru Yuva Kendra , Nagpur to cheerup the athletes representing team India in Olympic ,Tokyo in last month. The participants of this cycle rally and the sports organizers were felicitated by chief guest of ceremony. Promising cyclist of NagpurcCity Renu Kaur Sidhu and sea swimmer who owned the third place in Sunk Rock Sea Race Tanmay Kahate were also felicitated by the Guests.

The chief guest of felicitation ceremony district youth officer Udyabir ,formerjJoint director Sports ,Dr Jaiprakash Duble,

retired Judge Consumer Court Adv Nalin Mahjetiya, joint secretary of Swimming Association of Maharashtra Dr. Sambhaji Bhonsale were present.

The felicitation ceremony began with garlanding a portrait of Major Dhyan Chand by the guests .

Introductory speech was given by JD Sports Youth Foundation Jayant Duble. He also declared that cycle rally will be arranged by foundation on every Sunday for the youth and citizens of Nagpur.

Anushka Bhalme , Viabhav Kamble and Arjun Bhonsale welcomed he guests. Dr.Jaiprakash Duble in his speech gave detail about

Major Dhyan Chand's life and his contributions in Indian hockey . Vote of thanks was proposed by IDCPE principal Dr.Sharda Naidu