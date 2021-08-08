Dearth of talent in javelin throw event in state

Nagpur, Aug 8

When shuttler Saina Nehwal clinched bronze medal in London Olympics in 2012 and then PV Sindu bagged silver in Rio Olympics, the game of badminton saw a revolution in the country and the Nagpur district is no exception to this. Since then the district has produced a number of talented players like Malvika Banosd Ritika Thaker, Raunak Gurbani who consistently excelled at the national and international level.

After javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra winning first gold medal for India in athletics, the athletes may attract towards this event but at present, there is a dearth of talent in this event into only in the district but in entire state.

Former international athlete and the director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi is optimistic that throwing events particularly javelin throw will attract the budding players towards it since India won the gold medal in the Olympics.

“ We don't have any medal in javelin throw for the last eight to ten years in the State championship. One javelin thrower Najma Sheikh had clinched a silver medal in State-level Inter-university Meet Ashwamedh but since then no one has excelled. We have good participation. 30 to 40 javelin thrower generally participate in the district meet but hardly anyone manages to qualify for the state championship. In inter-college events the participation is even more but here also qualifying standard is not up to the mark”, he said.

About the facility for this event Suryavanshi said, “ As far as javelin throw is concerned then they have basic infrastructure like open ground available for it but we have no qualified coaches. Earlier veteran coach SJ Anthony used to train javelin throwers but then he turned towards track events as there was no much participation in the throwing events. I think now after Neeraj Chopra's gold medal-winning feat the field events will come into the limelight”, he said.

SJ Anthony, the only javelin throw coach of the district said “ Definitely the interest of youths in javelin throw will increase after success in Olympics but unfortunately at present, there is no talent in the district in this event. I am ready to impart the training if anyone is interested but it requires lot of consistency, patience, and interest. the athlete will not get the required result within one of two years. It requires 14-15 years of training to excel at the top level and for that one will have to go step by step then only we can see improvement in this event. For that the interest of the particular athlete and his parents is important,” said Anthony.

Quote

“The standard of javelin throw is not up to the mark in the state. Some participation is there but no positive results. Definitely, the young athletes will attract towards if after success in Olympics and Maharashtra Athletics Association(MAA) is ready to provide training if anyone shows interest. We don't have specific coaches for this event but we can take the services of former athletes who have experience of this event”

Satish Uchil

Secretary Maharashtra Athletics Association