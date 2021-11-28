Deodhagale wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, Nov 28

Chetan Deodhagale remained unbeaten to win the title in the Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDFA) at DNC Sports Complex, Congress Nagar, here on Sunday.

In the seven-round tournament, Deodhagale kept his slate clean to win the title with 7 points. He was followed by Saksham Singh (6.5, 40) and Sumesh ramteke (6.5, 4) for second and third place respectively.

In the last round, on top board Sumedh Ramteke defeated Saksham Singh. On the second board, Deodhagale using all his experience outclassed young Dishank Bajaj. On the third board, veteran YM Shyamkuwar lost to Mayur Gupta. Chief arbiter of the tournament Pravin Pantawne distributed the prizes.

Final rankings: Chetan Deodhagale (7, 38.5), Saksham Singh (6.5, 40), Sumedh Ramteke (6.5, 40, Dishank Bajaj (6, 37.5), Ayush Ramteke (6, 37.5), Mayur Gupta (6, 34), Shraddha Bajaj (6, 32.5), Kunal Wahane (5.5, 34.5), Bhavik Choudhary (5.5, 32), Sai Sharma (5.5, 31.5).

Results (round 7): Saksham Singh (6.5) lost to Ramteke Sumedh (6.5), Chetan Deodhagle (7) bt Dishank Sachin Bajaj (6), Shamkuwar Y M (5) lost to Gupta Mayur (6), Pendsey Muktanand (5) lost to Bajaj Shraddha (6), Ramteke Ayush (6) bt Sri Rashmika M (5), Gajbhiye Sagar (5) lost to Wahane Kunal (5.5), Badole Shaunak (4.5) lost to Sharma Sai (5.5), Chaudhary Bhavik (5.5) bt Bhelkar Sarth (4.5).