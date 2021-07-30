'Develop other sports facilities also'

Nagpur, July 30

The members of Krida Bharti congratulated the vice-chancellor of RTM Nagpur University Dr Subhash Choudhary for developing an international-level synthetic athletics track and at the same time urged him to develop other sports facilities in the varsity premises also.

On July 25, union minister Nitin Gadkari performed the bhoomipujan of the track in the presence of mayor Dayashankar Tiwari. Krida Bharti Maharashtra president Dr Anil Karwande urged the VC to take the initiative in developing other sports facilities.

On the occasion Dr Choudhary said that the varsity was committed to build its own indoor stadium in the coming few years.

" The varsity has already best of badminton facility at Suhedar Hall. Apart from it, the varsity has also started karate, gymnastic, table tennis training centres. The Khelo India centres of athletics, basketball, handball and badminton have also started", he said.

Dr Karwande was accompanied by other Krida Bharti officials Dr Sharda naidu, Rushendra Dakhane, Rmprasad Rambole, Santosh Sakalle, Archana Kottewar, Vilas Padhye, Sanjay Batwe, Sunil Fulzele, Suresh Deshpannde, Prakash Nikam and others, The Krida Bharti members also met director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi and discussed future university sports projects with him.