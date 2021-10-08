Dhanashri bags gold in state-level yoga contest

Nagpur, Oct 8

International yoga player of the city Dhanashri Lekurwale bagged gold medal in State-level Online Yoga Competition organised by Maharashtra Yoga Association recently.

Those who have been selected in this competition will represent Maharashtra in the National Yoga Online Competition. In athletics yoga, Dhanashri bagged gold in 25-30 year girls section. In senior boys category (25-30) Rishabh Madankar finished fifth whereas in junior girls group (10 to 12) Arya Mendhekar achieved sixth place. In the boys section, Vinay Lengurle came sixth while in the sub-junior girls section (8-10) Nitika Dhole had to be satisfied with sixth place.

All the players are regular members of YK Group of Institute and Yog aLife Centre and have been trained under the guidance of Dhanashri ad Dr Prema Lekurwale. Asawari Bhonsale, Kalyani Bhande, dD Prajakta Lekurwale and others have wished best luck to the successful players.