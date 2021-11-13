'Diabetes can be controlled, you need strong will power'

Nagpur, Nov 13

It is rightly said that when there is a will there is way. City's 50-year-old Sachin Shirbavikar was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 35 years old. Being a diabetic and overweight, he was not able to do the things which he likes. However, five years back his life started to change when he started daily cycling with a proper diet plan. Today he has almost controlled his diabetes and regularly participates in long-distance cycling events without any health hazards.

On the eve of World Diabetes Day, Lokmat Times interacted with Shirbavikar who has successfully participated in various long-distance cycling events and now preparing himself for the toughest Deccan Cliffhanger 646 kilometre cycle race from Pune to Goa on November 20.

The cyclist said, “ There are lot of misconceptions about diabetes among the people. They think that there is nothing that can control or prevent diabetes. But my experience is very different. Daily workout and proper diet plan is the key to control your diabetes and you can live a healthy life”, he said.

While sharing his experiences Sachin said, “ For last five years I have been doing daily workout regularly. I have reduced my weight by 20 kg. I used to take diabetes tablet in the morning and evening but today I have stopped morning tablet since my sugar level is in control. Even at the age of 50 my diabetes has not worsened and it is possible only because of cycling and running”, he said.

Although he is diabetic, Shirbavikar is eager to participate in Deccan Cliffhanger 646 kilometre cycle race. “ Yes, this race is my next target and for that I am preparing under the guidance of international ultra cyclist Dr Amit Samarth. He is a source of inspiration for me. Since I joined his cycling group he has always encouraged me to undertake cycling expeditions.”

Speaking about his achievements Shirbavikar said he has achieved success in his age categories in various cycling events held in the region. Apart from it, he had a podium finish in the duathlon.

“ To complete Race Across West, a 1528 km (Approx. 83,000ft elevation) cycle ride year in 7 days and 3 hrs during lockdown is one of my major achievements. I was one of the 84 cyclists who had participated in this virtual even. I put tremendous amount of efforts and finished RAW . I am one of the only six Indians who has completed this year’s RAW”, he said.

Shirbavikar said earlier due to diabetes and overweight he couldn't able to participate in trekking and running events which he like most. “ Even I failed to complete the Amarnath Yatra with my friends but today the situation is that even 18-yaer-old youth can't challenge me in cycling. I have just completed Nagpur-Pachmarhi cycling non stop within 23 hours. I can pedal 500 kilometres without any hiccups. You can say that cycling has changed my life”, he said.

Before signing off Sachin wants to give a clear message to the diabetics that they can also live a healthy life like him by following proper diet plan and workout.