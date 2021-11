Dishank Bajaj win rapid chess title

Dishank Bajaj emerged winner in Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament organised by Nagpur District Chess Association (NDCA) at DNC Sports Compkex, Congress Nagar on Sunday.

Bajaj triumphed with highest 6.5 points. He was followed by Shivain Bansal for second place whereas Ankesh Chopdesecured third place.

The prizes were given at the hands of chief arbiter Pravin Pantawne.

Results (round 7): Ramteke Sumedh (6) drew with Dishank Sachin Bajaj (6.5), Dhananjay Sunil Bhugaonkar (5) lost to Shivain Bansal (6), Badole Shaunak (5) lost to Borkar B C (5.5), Chary Abhishek (4) lost to Chopde Ankesh (5.5), Borkar Shyamsundar (4) lost to TM Kawadkar (5.5), Prabhakar Patil (4) lost to Chepte Dilip (5), Ramteke Ayush (5) lost to Junghare Aditya (5), Sabir Adnan (5) bt Bajaj Shraddha (4), Sharma Sai (5) lost to Bhake Vallabh (5), Shamkuwar Y M (4.5) bt Saksham Singh(4).Final ranking: Dishank Sachin Bajaj (6.5, 28), Shivain Bansal (6, 25), 3 Chopde Ankesh (5.5, 29), Borkar B C (5.5, 28), Ramteke Sumedh(5.5, 27), Badole Shaunak (5, 32), 7 Dhananjay Sunil Bhugaonkar (5, 29), 8 Saksham Singh (5, 28).