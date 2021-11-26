Dist cross country on December 8

The district team will be selected for the state championship from this meet. The cross country will be organised in 11 age categories including Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Under-20 for boys and girls along with men and women open.

Apart from it, the race will be organised in above 25, above 45, above 55, above 65 men and women categories. The entry fee per athlete will be Rs 200. An organising committee has been formed under the chairmanship of NDAA secretary Dr Sharad Suryavanshi. Other members are Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Ramchandra Wani, Rajes Bhute, Bhushan Gharpure. Dr Vivekandn Singh will be technical committee chief. He will be assisted by Ganesh Wani, Shubham Mate, Umakant Sangode, Tanshi Gelson.

NDAA vice-president ANgesh Sahare will head technical committee. The selection panel include Ravindra Tong (chief), Vaishali Chatare, Monika Raut, Narayan Bhoyr and Icccha Sahare.

For more details interested can contact Ramchandra Wani (9579374554).