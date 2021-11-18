Dist tennis events from Nov 20

Nagpur, Nov 18

After a long gap, the tennis tournament circuit has once again arrived in city. Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association has announced the first MSLTA Lawn Tennis Tournament titled 'Nagpur District Championship '' at their MSLTA Tennis Academy, Ramnagar.

. For 2021, the Nagpur District Championship is the first major tournament in the region. Similar tournaments have been held in other regions of Maharashtra like Pune, Nashik, Solapur and Mumbai.

Accordingly, the under-14 boys and girls singles & under-17 boys and girls singles will be played on November 20 and 21 from 9 a.m.to 4 np.m.

Similarly, the men's singles and doubles and women's singles and doubles will be played on Novemeber 27 and 28 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

The winner and runner-up from each category will be selected for the State championship. The certificates received by the participants qualifying for the State championship will be considered by the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Maharashtra, for various schemes announced by the sports department as announced by MSLTA secretary Sunder Iyer..

Coaches and markers are not allowed to participate in the tournament. Entry fees for singles is Rs 350 per player whereas in the doubles category it is Rs. 600 per pair.

Registration for U-14 and U-17 category will be on November 19 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at the venue whereas for men's and women's the registration will be on November 26 .

MSLTA Mumbai has announced the tournament schedule for calendar year 2022 and the details will be announced shortly. Vishal Landge will be the tournament supervisor and Vijay Naidu is the tournament director.