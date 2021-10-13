Divya becomes WGM, earns 2nd IM norm

Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh has become Women Grand Master (WGM) and also earned her second IM norm and WGM title during the Budapest tournament.

In the nine round tournament, Divya achieved fifth place. She achieved her WGM title in the last but one round and the IM norm in the last round.

To get IM title it requires three IM norms and 2400 ELO rating. So far Divya has achieved two norms and also 2400 ELO rating. For the WGM title one has to get three norms and 2300 points. Divya had earned the previous WGMnormin pre-Covid period at Velammal International women round robin tournament and second at Aerofloat Open 2019. This is her first tournament post-Covid in Budapest.

On tweeter Divya posted " Completed by 2nd IM norm and my last WGM norn. Hoping to play some more good chess in the upcoming tournaments".