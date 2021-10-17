Dravid is perfect choice for Indian team coach: Sandhu

Nagpur, Oct 17

The member of 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team and former fast bowler Balvinder Singh Sandhu said Rahul Dravid is the perfect choice for the Indian team coach.

Sandhu was in the city to attend the prize distribution function of Bankers' Sports Council (BSC). Sandhu interacted with media persons on various issues like Indian team coach, IPL, domestic cricket etc.

The former pacer who was a coach at National Cricket Academy (NCA) said when a coach spends couple of years with under-19 team, and gets an opportunity to coach senior team, it makes his job easy as he knows the majority of players. "Same thing has happened with Dravid. He has spent 2-3 years with India-A team and at NCA. Now, he will coach most of those whom, Dravid has seen in the last few years," Sandhu said. “Dravid, as a coach, has also grown with them. He knows the nitty-gritty of every junior and that is a big advantage for India and him as well," he said.

Sandhu also said former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni can become a better coach because he knows how to inspire the players to perform. Sandhu appreciated former Indian stumper and former Vidarbha Ranji coach Chandrakant Pandit. " The Vidarbha become Ranji champions on two occasions due to Pandit's coaching".

Sandhu who has represented India in eight Test matches and 22 ODIs had played a significant role in the Indian team that won the 1983 World Cup. He famously clean bowled West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge with a huge inswinger. On this delivery, Sandhu said, " Actually that was very ordinary delivery. But since it was World Cup final it was hotly discussed. This is fact that Greenidge was the best batsman in the world but he had some shortcomings that I know. Before World Cup final also, I had taken the wicket of him", he said.

Sandhu said, “The turning point of the match was Kapil Dev’s catch running backward. It was only Kapil who could have taken the scalp among us and that defined the match. I had bowled many in-swingers like that but I wonder why only that gets highlighted.”

Sandhu compared the current Indian pace attack with that of Caribbeans in the 80s. " All the pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar and Mohammad Siraj are outstanding and have the ability to win the matches. Sandhu also supported different captains for different formats of cricket. While appreciating IPL, Sandhu said, " This season Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vyankatesh Iyer, Shubhman Gill are good cricketers and in future they can become stars". He also lauded Washington Sunder.