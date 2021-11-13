Expand businesses using new technology, Gadkari to traders

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari while addressing the traders said the Indian economy is growing rapidly. Several developmental projects have launched in Nagpur city and in future also it would continue. Considering transportation facilities Nagpur has the potential to become a logistic hub. The traders from Vidarbha have also made their mark in foreign countries. The multi-modal hub will create more opportunities. Therefore, the traders should expand their businesses by using modern technology.

He was speaking during Diwali Milan and the felicitation programme organised by Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) at Hotel Centre Point on Saturday. NCCC president Ashwin Mehadia, secretary Ramavtar Totla, MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, former NVCC president Hemant Gandhi, vice-president Farooq Akbani, Arjundas Ahuja and corporator Vicky Kukreja were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Gadkari honoured MD of Confidence Group Nitin Khara with 'Maharashtra Bhushan and director of Sharda Ispat Pvt. Ltd Nandkishor Sarda with 'Vidarbha Ratna' awards. Similarly, director of pharma company Ghanshyamdas Kuukreja, director of Sugadchand Medical Shrichand Daswani, director of George Construction Company KJ George were hohoured with lifetime achievement awards. Director of Dass Jewellers got young entrepreneur award.

Ashwin Mehadia made introductory remarks. Ramavtar Totla conducted the proceedings.