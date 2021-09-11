Fencing training centres in each div of Maha

Nagpur, Sept 11

Speaking on the eve of World Fencing Day, president of Fencing Association of India and Maharashtra minister Satej Patil said the government is planning to set up state-of-the-art fencing training centres across the state in all divisions of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Mumbai.

He said the centres will help in honing the upcoming fencers in villages in getting scientific training and guidance. " I have been trying to incorporate fencing in the list of sport equipment of State government so that the modern equipment of the sport are easily available to the players. It will help to make the equipment available to the schools, colleges and sports clubs without any hassle and gain a pace in our endeavour of taking the sport to grassroot,” he said.

Patil has announced to set up a state-of-the-art fencing Academy in Maharashtra. The academy will enable the players to avail modern equipment and facilities and in turn help the state in producing the international players for global platforms like Olympics. Patil said that they aiming to make the academy a key centre of fencing not only in Maharashtra but across the country. He has also announced to organise All-India level league competitions of Fencing in Maharashtra to give a boost to the sport in the state.