Five players selected for final hockey trials

Nagpur, Sept11

Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association, Nagpur has selected five players who will participate in the final trials to be conducted by Hockey Maharashtra at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, on September 13.

The trials has been organised to select the Hockey Maharashtra team for the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to be held at Telengana in October.

14 hockey players from Nagpur district had reported for the trials. Out of 14, five players and three Stand bye players were selected for final trials They include Affan Yousuf Sheikh, Umesh Yadav, Raunak Chaudhary, Prashant Mishra, Bablu Neware. The stand-byes include Prajwal Wankhede, Abhyanth Chauhan and Lucky Mishra.