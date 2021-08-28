Future of indian hockey is bright: Baljinder

Nagpur, Aug 28

On the eve of National Sports Day C P & Berar E.S College and G.H Raisoni College of Engineering jointly organised a national webinar on 'Tokyo Olympics 2020 – A Game Changer for Indian Hockey'. The resource person was hockey coach, Department of Sports, Punjab Mr.Baljinder Singh. principal Dr. Milind Barhate, vice-principal Dr. J.K Mahajan,Director, G.H Raisoni College of Engineering Dr. Sachin Unthawale were also present in the National Webinar.

In his speech Baljinder Singh gave a brief history of Indian hockey and explained why we have to wait for 41 years to bag a medal in Olympics. He in his speech said that how lack of long-term planning, infrastructure, and equipment created hurdles in winning a medal in Olympics. He said India has a lot of talent and if we could invest more funds and organise more tournaments, have more training centers with qualified coaches we can defiantly achieve our goals. He said that Tokyo Olympics is a milestone for Indian hockey and the future of Indian hockey is defiantly bright.

In his speech, Dr. Milind Barhate emphasizes the importance of organizing such type of webinar for the promotion of sports. Dr. Barhate said that it is a proud moment for all of us that after a long wait of 41 years Indian men hockey team bag a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics. He added that the Indian women hockey team has performed very well and he is hopeful that in the coming years Indian hockey team will lead the world in hockey. Dr. Sachin Unthawale urges participants to regularly participate in various tournaments and do regular fitness activities to stay fit and healthy.

A large number of players, coaches, college directors of physical education & sports, physical education teachers from all over and the country took active participation in this free online Webinar.

HOD Physical Education & Sports, C.P & Berar E.S College Dr. Nishant Tipte, and HOD Physical Education & Sports, GHRCE Dr. Dhiraj Bhoskar coordinated the webinar and Dr. K.K Jajulwar, Prof Sradha Umathe, Dr. Vinod Dongarwar provided technicla assistance to the webinar. Bhargavi Kakirwar conducted the proceedings.