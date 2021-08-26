Global FC win football title

Nagpur, Aug26

Global FC defeated Al Fateh FC 3-1 to win Nine-A-side Football Tournament organised by the Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) recently. In the 12th minute, Al Fateh took the lead through Kamran Anari in the 12th minute. However, his joy was short-lived as eight minutes later Ashir Akhtar levelled the score. In the 36th minute, Mohammad Afzal gave 2-1 lead to Global FC thru excellent goal. Then in the 48th minute Mohammad Afzal struck and sealed the fate of opponents.

Prior to the final an exhibition match was played between KampteeLegend annd NagpurLegend that ended in 2-2 draw.

For Kamptee side, Mohammad Ahefaz (34th min) and Mohammad Atif (48th min)scored one goal each. For Nagpur team, Mohammad Sabir (24th min) and Kamil Ansari (56th min) were the goal scorers.

The winners of open tournament walked away with Rs 11,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up got Rs8,000 and trophy.

Mohammad Mateen (Al Fateh) was declared best player of the tournament. Man-of-the-final match award went to Ashir Akhtar (Global FC). Wakil Ahmed(al Fateh) was adjudged as best goalkeeper.

Dr P.N.Siddh, YMFC president Kamil Ansari, principal of Residential School Mohammad Mubin, coach Adnan Ali, YMFC secretary Firoz Ansari, Javed Iqbal, Athar Jamal, Ziaur Rehman, Imran Khan, Naim Ansari, Ilyas Husain, Anna Seth, Haji Wakeel, Ramzaul Haque and

Fiazul Haque graced the prize distribution function.