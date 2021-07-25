GM Sadhwani helps team to win silver

Nagpur, July 25

GM Raunak Sadhwani added another feather to his cap with his splendid performance in Portuguese League at Hotel MH Atlantico, Portugal on Sunday. Raunak scored 7.5 points out of nine rounds and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. In the process he helped his team in a bigger way in order to win the silver medal. He gained 11 ELO rating points with a whopping rating performance of 2650. His team consisted of strong grandmasters.

Speaking with Lokmat Times Raunak said, " I am glad that I helped my team to win the silver medal. I learnt to much from my experienced team mates. It was really an honor to represent such a strong team".

Raunak also thanked the president of AX Gala Club for inviting him for their such a prestigious league and for their great hospitality and for having faith on him. " I am happy that I didn't disappoint them and played as per their expectations. With this, my performance ethey have already invited me for the 2022 edition of the tournament. I want to stay focussed and continue my performance like this in my European tour", he said.