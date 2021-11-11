Goel Ganga wins two awards

Goel Ganga got 'Best real estate company' award for their quality work and giving the delivery within time. Secondly, MD of the company Atul Goenka received 'Real estate professional of the year award for his leadership and management skills.

It may be mentioned here that in last four decades Goel Ganga Group has completed various projects at Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bengaluru and gave the delivery to the customers before time. the company is known for its quality construction and concept-based projects. The business leadership awards were given by feather Touch Foundation on a virtual platform.

While commenting on success, MD of the group Atul Goyal Goel said, " We have always focussed on completing the quality projects on time. We have achieved success only because of our team and customers. whole credit of these awards goes to team, customer and all associates".