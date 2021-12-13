Golden Amravati enter knock-outs

Nagpur, Dec 13

With three out of three wins, Golden Amravati became the first time to make it to the knock-out round of the ongoing Royal Premier Cricket League (RPCL) Season 6 organised by Royal Cricket Association at Mecosabagh ground.

After beating Choudhary Contractor in their opening match, Golden Amravati defeated Sansui XI by eight wickets and then downed Arshad XI by four runs in two back-to-back matches.

Against Arshad XI Golden Amravati posted 60 runs from eight overs. Samir Khan scored 14 while Govind Singh and Usama Ashar scored identical 10 runs. For Arshad XI, Faiyaz Alam took maximum three wickets. In reply, Arshad XI were restricted at 56 runs from eight overs. Prathamesh was the top scorer with 24 runs from 21 balls. For Amravati, Asif Abbas took three wickets.

In the second match same evening, Amravati beat Sansui XI by eight wickets. Chasing 59 runs, Golden Amravati achieved the target in five overs. Govind Singh scored 27 and Azhar Ahmed scored 20 runs.

In another match, Mangalmurti XI thrashed Grenadiers by six wickets. Grenadiers XI posted 63-6 in 8 overs. Rohit Rathi (24), Ved Yadav (11) and Sanket Chanekar (15) were the run-getters. For Mangalmurti, Ritesh Choube took two wickets. In reply, Mangalmurti achieved the target in 7.1 overs losing four wickets. Opener Sanjay Lute top scored with 25 runs while Ramesh Jangid scored 14. Pranay Shende took two wickets for Grenadiers. Satyam Lute was declared man of the match.

In another match, Sansui XI defeated Choudhary Contractor by 40 runs. Shadab Ahmed scored 10-ball 38 runs while Umesh Pal hit 25 from 10 as Sansui posted 121 for seven. Prashant Ramteke took three wickets for Choudhary Contractor while Sagar Marotkar took two.

In reply, Choudhary Contractor managed 81 from eight overs. Lokesh Desai scored 25 and Ramteke scored 24. For Sansui XI, Dinesh Ganorkar was the most successful bowler with three wickets. Shadab was declared man of the match.