Gulhane declared best swimmer

Yash Anil Gulhane, a well-known swimmer from Nagpur won the best swimmer award during the Inter-College Swimming Championship organised by the Department of Sports and Physical Education of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) and selected for All India University Nationals-2021 to scheduled to be held at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) (Deemed to be University),Bhubaneswar, Odisha from December 22 to 26.

He is going to represent RTMNU in six swimming events as 50,100,200m breaststroke,100m freestyle,4x100m freestyle relay and 4x100 medley relay. He is a first year student of BE (Computer Science) of G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering,Nagpur. He gives his credit of success to his swimming coach Nitin Malwade, his parents,father Anil Gulhane, mother Dr.Pradnya, elder brother Devesh Gulhane and others